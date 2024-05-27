10 Dead As Cyclone 'Remal' Crosses Bangladesh Coast

Masum Billah, Dhaka
At least 10 people, including two women, have lost their lives in different Upazilas when Cyclone Remal crossed the Bangladesh coast, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.
The ministry listed the casualties in a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday.
The deceased included Lal Chand Moral from Khulna, Jalal Sikder, Md Moklesh and Lokman Hossain from Barishal; Shawkat Moral from Satkhira; Md Shahid from Patuakhali; Jahangir, Maisha and Maneza Khatun from Bhola; and Saiful Islam Hridoy from Chattogram.
The ministry cited uprooting of trees, drowning, and collapse of walls as the reason behind nine deaths. Another person died of illness while heading to a cyclone centre.
Two people were killed as they were swept away by the tide in Patuakhali and Satkhira. Two more were killed in Barishal when the wall of a building collapsed. A pedestrian was killed in Chattogram when a wall collapsed onto him. Three people were killed when their houses collapsed during the storm in Bhola.
Severe Cyclone Remal made landfall between Khepupara and West Bengal’s Sagar Island on Monday night. The storm weakened after it crossed onto the land, eventually becoming a depression.
As the storm’s intensity fell, Bangladesh’s ports lowered their alert levels. The Payra and Mongla maritime ports lowered Greater Danger Signal No. 10 to Local Cautionary Signal No. 3. The Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports lowered Greater Danger Signal No. 9 to Local Cautionary Signal No. 3 as well.