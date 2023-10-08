10 Nepali Students Killed in Hamas’ Attack on Israel: Reports

In another development into the Hamas terrorists' attack on Israel, at least 10 Nepali students were killed in the ongoing invasion, the Nepal Embassy in Israel confirmed on Sunday.
News agency ANI quoted a Nepal Embassy in Israel official saying, “Around 10 Nepali students died in the ongoing situation in Israel.”
Nepal fear causalities after the recent terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel. In regard to this, the Himalyan Nation has formed a mechanism to oversee the situation in Israel, sources said.
Nepal’s Foreign Minister NP Saud while addressing the House of Representatives on Sunday said, “There are a total of 4500 Nepali as caregivers, and a total of 265 Nepali students are in Israel under the government-initiated 'Learn and Earn' program. Out of them, 121 are from Nepal's Agriculture University, 97 from Tribhuvan University and 49 from Sudurpaschim University.”
He further said the Nepal Government has been following the unfolding events seriously and has formed a mechanism to oversee the development.
Meanwhile, The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza Strip has confirmed the death toll and said that 313 Palestinians have been killed and another 1,990 have sustained wounds in the Gaza Strip.
Most of the deaths were as a result of Israel's retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip. The IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari had earlier said that the searches for Hamas terrorists was underway at several besieged towns and that over 400 terrorists have been killed inside Gaza, while dozens more are being held captive, reported The Times of Israel.