10 Shot Dead, 9 Injured In Shootout At Car Racing Show In Mexico

At least 10 road racers were killed and nine injured in a shootout at a car show in northern Mexico's Baja California on Saturday, the municipal government reported.
According to the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office, the attack occurred during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area of the city of Ensenada.
The reports of 911 calls revealed that people with long guns got out of a gray van and began shooting at participants at a gas station around 2:18 pm (2118 GMT).
Municipal and state police, the Marines, the Fire Department, and Mexican Red Cross, among other agencies, arrived at the scene.
Mayor Armando Ayala Robles said that state Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez commissioned a special group to investigate the shooting.
According to sources, the identities or nationalities of the victims have not been made public yet. Mexico’s Red Cross transported the wounded to hospitals in Northern Baja California.