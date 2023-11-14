102 UN Staff Members In Gaza Killed Since Start Of Conflict

Since the conflict between Hamas and Israel began, at least 102 staff members of the United Nations have been killed in Gaza, according to a CNN report citing the UN aid agency operating in the enclave's statement on Monday.
The report mentioned that at least 27 UN staff members have been injured since the start of the war.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement, "In the last 24 hours, one UNRWA staff member was killed with her family in the north of the Gaza Strip due to strikes bringing the death toll to more than 100."
"This is the highest number of United Nations aid workers killed in a conflict in the history of the United Nations," the statement added.
United Nations offices across the world lowered their flags to half-staff on Monday with all UN staff members observing a moment of silence to mourn and honour their colleagues who lost their lives in Gaza, the statement further mentioned.
It may be noted that on October 7, Hamas launched an attack on Israel who retaliated with a fierce counter-offensive targeting Hamas sites in Gaza.
More than 1,200 people have died in Israel since Hamas launched the attack, according to Israeli authorities, while Palestinian authorities say that at least 11,180 deaths have been reported in Gaza as of November 13, according to CNN.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said that two more soldiers were killed fighting against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, raising the death toll in the Israel ground operation to 46, reported The Times of Israel.