12,000 Afghan Migrants Deported from Iran and Pakistan in Four Days

Recent reports from Khaama Press highlight a concerning escalation in the deportation of Afghan migrants by Iran and Pakistan, with nearly 12,000 individuals expelled between July 3-6 alone, as stated by the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.
According to the ministry's newsletter, the deported Afghans returned via multiple border crossings including Torghundi, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala-Herat, and Abreshim-Nimruz. This surge in deportations persists amidst a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, despite international outcry.
The forced return of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries has compounded Afghanistan's already precarious humanitarian situation. Many deportees face uncertain futures in a country grappling with economic instability and a lack of essential services.
The sudden influx has overwhelmed local communities, while humanitarian organizations struggle to provide adequate support to returnees, including vulnerable women and children.
Human rights groups worldwide have condemned these mass deportations, citing violations of international law, particularly the principle of non-refoulement which prohibits sending refugees back to situations where they could face persecution or serious harm.
This unfolding crisis underscores ongoing challenges in safeguarding the rights and safety of Afghan refugees amidst shifting political dynamics in the region. The international community continues to monitor developments closely as Afghanistan navigates through these turbulent times.
In related developments, since assuming control, the Taliban has implemented controversial measures including closing schools for girls beyond grade 6, restricting women from higher education, and imposing limitations on female employment and mobility.
The situation remains fluid as Afghan society adjusts to these new realities, with humanitarian concerns mounting amid the escalating deportations.
This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the evolving situation surrounding Afghan migrants and the broader humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.