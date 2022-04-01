14 Persons Injured in Massive Fire in Kuwait

Around 14 persons have been injured in a massive fire that broke out at Al-Mubarakiya market in Kuwait on Thursday afternoon.

The flame erupted at about 3:20 p.m. local time (1220 GMT) at the market, the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) said.

Reportedly, eight firefighting teams were rushed to the spot and after continuous efforts the fire was brought under control.

The fire firstly broke out in about 20 shops, and then spread to a larger number of shops which contained perfumes and leather, adding that the wooden ceiling of the market increased the fire.

However, the cause of the fire has not been clear yet and it is still under investigation.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Al-Mubarakiya is a traditional market in Kuwait City. As one of the oldest markets in Kuwait, it features a variety of shops including dates, honey, spices, sweets, vegetables, fruits, meat, and fish, as well as gold and silver jewelry.

This is the second major fire to be reported in Kuwait in less than a week. Last Monday, a huge fire broke out at an under-construction new terminal at Kuwait International Airport.

