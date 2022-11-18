15 Killed After Gas Cylinder Explosion in Iraq

At least 15 people were killed after a gas cylinder explosion in a residential area in Iraq’s Sulaimaniya on Friday.

The explosion took place at a three-storey house, in the second-largest city of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

On the other hand, 13 others were also injured after the house collapsed.

The civil defence said that the rescue operations which lasted for 17 hours have come to an end now.

Among the deceased one is identified to be a child.

Civil defence firefighters managed to control the fire.

The fire damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, police said.