20 Killed, Including 1 Indian, in South Sudan Plane Crash

A devastating plane crash in South Sudan's Unity State on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of 20 people, including two Chinese nationals and an Indian, officials confirmed. The aircraft, which was carrying oil workers, crashed at the Unity oilfield airport as it was en route to the capital, Juba.

Gatwech Bipal, Unity State’s Information Minister, revealed that the passengers were employees of the Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), a consortium that includes China National Petroleum Corporation and the state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation. Bipal did not provide further details regarding the cause of the crash, but it was confirmed that the plane went down in the oilfield area.

Initial reports suggested the death toll was 18, but Bipal later updated the figure, stating that two survivors had tragically succumbed to their injuries, leaving only one individual who survived the crash. The identities of the remaining victims have not yet been disclosed.

South Sudan, a nation plagued by years of conflict, has witnessed multiple air accidents in recent years. In September 2018, a small aircraft traveling from Juba to Yirol crashed, claiming the lives of at least 19 passengers. Earlier, in 2015, a cargo plane operated by a Russian airline, which had passengers on board, crashed shortly after taking off from Juba's airport, killing dozens.

The authorities are investigating the incident, and more details are expected in the coming days. The international community has expressed its condolences, with many emphasizing the need for enhanced air safety protocols to prevent such heartbreaking tragedies.