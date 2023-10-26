22 Dead In Mass Shooting Incident in USA

In a shocking incident, as many as 22 people were killed while around 60 others sustained injuries in a mass shooting incident in Maine in the United States of America (USA) on Wednesday night (US local time).
According to reports, the incident took place in Lewiston where the suspect opened fire at the civilians.
Following the incident, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted two photographs of the suspect holding a rifle in the firing position stating that he was absconding.
It has come to the fore that the suspect has been identified as Robert Card, a trained firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve stationed out of Saco, ME. He recently reported mental health issues including hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME. Card was also reported to have been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks during the summer 2023 and subsequently released.