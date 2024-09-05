4 Dead, Several Injured in US School Shooting; 14-Year-Old Arrested

A tragic shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday has resulted in the deaths of at least four individuals, including two students and two teachers. Several others were injured in the incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community.
A 14-year-old student has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The suspect, identified as Colt Cray, is a student at Apalachee High School. The authorities are currently investigating the motives behind the shooting.
In response to this devastating event, US President Joe Biden condemned the violence and urged bipartisan action to address gun safety.
In a statement from the White House, President Biden expressed profound sorrow for the victims and their families. “Jill (Biden) and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed,” he said.
The President emphasized the need for Congress to pass effective gun safety legislation and criticized the current state of emergency preparedness in schools, noting that students are being taught to "duck and cover" rather than focusing on their education.
Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed her condolences via X, calling the incident a "senseless tragedy." She extended her thoughts to the affected families and praised the first responders for their efforts.
“Our hearts are with the students, teachers, and families impacted by this shooting,” Harris stated. “This is a senseless tragedy — and it does not have to be this way. We must end the epidemic of gun violence in our country once and for all.”
Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp has directed all available state resources to respond to the situation and urged Georgians to join him in praying for those affected. “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation,” Governor Kemp said in a post on X.