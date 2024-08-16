5 Charged Including 'Ketamine Queen' In Matthew Perry's Death Case

Prosecutors allege that Plasencia injected Perry with dangerously high doses of ketamine on multiple occasions, including once in a public parking lot in Long Beach, California. In the days leading up to Perry’s death, Fleming reportedly purchased 25 vials of ketamine from Sangha and delivered them to Iwamasa, who administered the drug to Perry over the course of four days. Perry died on October 28 after receiving over 20 injections.