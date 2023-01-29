5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Iran, 7 Killed

As many as 7 persons have been killed and over 400 injured after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale hit the city of Khoy in West Azarbaijan province of Iran on Saturday.

The quake also caused tremors in many cities nearby, according to TRT world.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the quake occurred at 23:44:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit 14 km south-southwest of Khoy at a depth of 10 km.

As per the Iranian news agency, IRNA, the tremors were quite strong and were felt in many areas of the West Azerbaijan province. It was also felt in several cities, including Tabriz, the provincial capital of neighbouring East Azerbaijan.