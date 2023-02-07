Another Quake, 5th Jolts Turkey, Casualty Count Nearing 5,000

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted eastern Turkey on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The fifth earthquake was reported around 12:41 pm (local time at a depth of 6.8 km at the location 38.116°N 38.669°E, added USGS.

At least 4,940 deaths have now been confirmed in Turkey and Syria after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the region early on Monday, reported CNN.

Turkey's death toll rose to at least 3,381 as of around 9:45 am local time on Tuesday, Orhan Tatar, an official with the country's disaster management agency, said in a televised briefing, while in Syria, the death toll has risen to 1,559 across areas controlled by the government and by the opposition, officials said.

At least 20,426 injuries have also been reported in Turkey, according to Tatar, while in Syria, at least 3,648 people have also been reported injured in Syria, according to officials, reported CNN.

So far, 11,000 buildings have been reported damaged in Turkey, he said. Nearly 25,000 emergency responders are working at scenes impacted, Tatar added.

Rescuers are using at least 10 ships and 54 aircraft to transport the wounded and help with search operations, he said.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey's Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometres (14.9 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

At least 100 aftershocks measuring 4.0 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday morning local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

As the time from the original earthquake extends, the frequency and magnitude of the aftershocks tend to decrease.

However, 5.0 to 6.0-plus aftershocks are still likely to occur and bring a risk of additional damage to structures that are compromised from the original earthquake. This brings a continued threat to rescue teams and survivors.

Meanwhile, two Israeli aid groups have chartered a flight to Gaziantep on Tuesday to bring personnel and equipment to victims of the earthquake in Turkey, reported CNN.

United Hatzalah, an Israeli volunteer emergency medical service, chartered the flight on El Al Airlines alongside aid group IsraAid, United Hatzalah spokesperson Raphael Poch said.