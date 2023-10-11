6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan; 9th in 11 Days

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday morning for the ninth time in the month of October so far.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck Afghanistan at 6.11 am today at a depth of 10 kilometers.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 06:11:56 IST, Lat: 34.71 & Long:62.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” NCS posted on X.
Earthquakes have been repeatedly striking Afghanistan since October 1 killing more than thousands of people in the country.
On October 1, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the country followed by 4.7 on October 3; five back-to-back quakes on October 7 with 6.1, 5.6, 6.2, 5.9, 5.0 magnitudes; and a 4.3 magnitude on October 10.
Prior to that, as many as 16 earthquakes struck Afghanistan in the month of September.