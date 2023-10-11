World

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan; 9th in 11 Days

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck Afghanistan at 6.11 am today at a depth of 10 kilometers.
An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday morning for the ninth time in the month of October so far.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 06:11:56 IST, Lat: 34.71 & Long:62.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” NCS posted on X.

Earthquakes have been repeatedly striking Afghanistan since October 1 killing more than thousands of people in the country.

On October 1, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the country followed by 4.7 on October 3; five back-to-back quakes on October 7 with 6.1, 5.6, 6.2, 5.9, 5.0 magnitudes; and a 4.3 magnitude on October 10.

Prior to that, as many as 16 earthquakes struck Afghanistan in the month of September.

