6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan; 9th in 11 Days

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck Afghanistan at 6.11 am today at a depth of 10 kilometers.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 06:11:56 IST, Lat: 34.71 & Long:62.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” NCS posted on X.