6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Indonesia, No Casualties Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit North of Halmahera, Indonesia on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed.
According to the NCS, the earthquake originating at a depth of 99 Km, was felt at 01:32:47 IST.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 24-02-2023, 01:32:47 IST, Lat: 3.28 & Long: 128.36, Depth: 99 Km, Location: North of Halmahera, Indonesia," NCS tweeted.
However, no casualties have been reported so far.
Last Saturday, The Chief Scientist of National Geophysical Research Institute’s (NGRI) Dr N Purnachandra Rao warned against a higher possibility of an earthquake of high magnitude in India in the near future.
Rao said that the India plate is moving about five cm per year which is leading to the accumulation of stress along the Himalayas which may result in an earthquake in Uttarakhand.
He was quoted by ANI saying, “Earth’s surface comprises various plates that are constantly in motion. The Indian plate is moving about 5 cm per year, leading to accumulation of stress along the Himalayas increasing the possibility of a greater earthquake.”
“The region referred to as the seismic gap between Himachal and the western part of Nepal including Uttarakhand is prone to earthquakes that might occur at any time,” he added.