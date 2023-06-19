6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Coast Of Central Mexico

A major 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Central Mexico on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
NCS reported that the earthquake struck at around 2 am on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Meanwhile, the United States Tsunami Warning System said that there was no immediate danger of a tsunami for the US West Coast, British Columbia or Alaska in the wake of the earthquake.
It may be noted that last week on June 16, an earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale struck near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located around 280 kilometers (174 miles) southwest of Tonga, at a depth of nearly 167.4 kilometers (104 miles).
Initially, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had reported that a magnitude 7 earthquake had struck near the southern region of Fiji Islands.
Some countries including Chile and Japan, which are regularly hit by earthquakes, have many regulations to ensure that the buildings and structures are able to withstand the tremors as well as possible, according to the World Economic Forum.
Chile sits on the Pacific Ocean's 'Ring of Fire' region, which is one of the most earthquake-prone regions of the world. The country has faced over a dozen earthquakes measuring at least magnitude 7 in the past 50 years. However, strict building policies have helped to ensure that the casualties in case of earthquakes are kept at a minimum.
After Chile faced the biggest earthquake ever recorded in the world in 1960,the rules were updated to ensure buildings are constructed in a way that allows them to sway with seismic waves, instead of remaining rigid.
Buildings in Japan also follow similar construction codes which include shock absorbers - such as thick blocks of rubber that help them to stay stable in case of an earthquake.