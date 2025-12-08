7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan; Tsunami Warning on Northern Coast

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has hit Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Reuters reported, adding that a tsunami warning has also been issued.

Reports suggest that the earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori and Hokkaido, adding that a tsunami as high as three metres (10 feet) could hit Japan’s northeastern coast.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck at 11.15 p.m. local time (9.15 a.m. ET) around 44 miles (70km) off the coast of the country and at a depth of around 33 miles.

The official X account of the Prime Minister's Office, Japan, "The government has established the Prime Minister's Office Countermeasures Room in response to the earthquake that occurred in Aomori a short while ago. Relevant ministries and agencies will collaborate and devote all efforts to the response."

The Cabinet Office's Disaster Management Division in Japan tweeted that currently, tsunami warnings have been issued for the central Hokkaido Pacific coast, Aomori Prefecture Pacific coast, and other areas.

Japan is no stranger to severe earthquakes. It lies on the Ring of Fire, an area of intense seismic and volcanic activity on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

The worst quake in recent Japanese history was the 9.1-magnitude Tohoku earthquake in 2011 that triggered a major tsunami and nuclear disaster.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

