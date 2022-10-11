76 People Dead After Boat Capsizes in Nigeria

As many as 76 people died after a boat carrying 85 passengers capsized in a flood-swollen river in Nigeria's Anambra State.

Most of the victims were women and children, trying to reach safety after their community had been inundated by floodwater.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari offered his condolences to the families of the victims in the "tragic" accident.

Buhari’s office quoted him as saying, “The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency services confirming a death toll of 76.”

He directed the emergency services to provide relief to the victims.

"I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone's safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the emergency services said rising water level was hampering rescue efforts.

Since the start of the rainy season, many regions of the West African nation of more than 200 million people have been devastated by floods.