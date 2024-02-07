A Day Before Elections, Pakistan Rocked by Two Deadly Explosions

As many as 25 people were killed and over 40 were injured in two separate explosions that rocked Pakistan just a day before the general elections, reports said.
According to reports, the first attack occurred in the Pishin district of Balochistan province. The second blast targeted an election office of Pakistan’s key religious party JUI-F at Qila Saifullah, some 190km (118 miles) from the provincial capital Quetta, reports added.
As of yet, no one has claimed responsibility for the recent attacks, which occurred the day before the parliamentary elections.
Balochistan’s interim minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali has responded to the suicide blast outside the office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kaka's political party. He has expressed sorrow over the casualties and has requested a report from the deputy commissioner.
Notably, 128 million Pakistanis will elect their country’s next government, and also the legislatures of the nation’s four provinces on Thursday. These are Pakistan’s 12th general elections and the country’s latest attempt to deepen democratic roots. Pakistan’s powerful military establishment has ruled directly for more than three decades of the country’s journey as an independent nation since 1947.