Abducted Indian-Origin Family Found Dead in California

The abducted Indian-origin family including an eight-month-old baby and uncle residing in US were found dead at an orchard in California. The police informed on Wednesday.

They were abducted at gunpoint earlier this week.

Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of the four members were found lying close to each other a farm worker at the orchard.

Warnke said, “Tonight our worse fears have been confirmed. We found four people from the kidnapping. They are in fact deceased. The family has been notified. We have made arrangement through other contacts to try and get them.”

The family, identified as Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur, Aroohi Dheri and Amandeep Singh, originally hailed from Punjab in India were abducted and the news of missing was reported on Monday after local authorities found the family’s truck on fire outside the Merced Country.

The reason behind the abduction and murder of the family is yet to be ascertained.