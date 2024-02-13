Abu Dhabi Geared Up For Ahlan Modi, Indian PM To Deliver Speech

Before the Ahlan Modi event, the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi is fully prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech to the Indian community on Tuesday.
The Indian expat community, numbering around 3.5 million, is the biggest ethnic group in the UAE, making up about 35 percent of the nation's populace.
The occasion has seen an extraordinary reaction, with more than 65,000 registrations received.
"It is a very unique type of event because there is no single organisation conducting this event; it is an entire community arranging it. As you may know, when PM Modi's name comes, people gather in large numbers. This is the love for PM Modi," Vaidya told ANI.
The gathering, put together by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, has attracted considerable interest, demonstrating the widespread respect and backing for Prime Minister Modi.
Vaidya emphasized that 'Ahlan Modi' is driven by the community, stressing that it is a joint effort and not controlled by a single organization.
The main attractions of the event feature a showcase by more than 700 cultural artists, showcasing the wide range of Indian arts and creating an all-encompassing cultural celebration.
The event will feature the active involvement of over 150 Indian community organizations, highlighting the diverse regional cultures of India and the inclusion of numerous blue-collar workers from various emirates. This will create a vibrant blend of diversity and unity at the event.
In an impressive show of unity and excitement, the women of the Indian community have demonstrated strong support and enthusiasm for the event. They have registered in large numbers and are actively promoting the event, embodying the values of women's empowerment, communal harmony, and participation, as stated by the organizing committee.
After the 'Ahlan Modi' event, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, on Wednesday.
The BAPS Hindu Temple is prepared with its stunning imagery and captivating design.
Yesterday, Sadhu Brahmaviharidas, the head of international relations for BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, conveyed thanks to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his exceptional generosity and progressive approach in enabling the building of this significant temple.
He also conveyed sincere gratitude for the rulers and leaders of the UAE, as well as the strong bond between India's Prime Minister and the UAE rulers.
Sadhu Brahmaviharidas also revealed the intricate symbolism present in the temple's architecture. Decorated with seven spires, the Mandir represents appreciation for the unity of the seven emirates, showcasing the harmonious bond between India and the UAE. Additionally, the seven spires serve as a tribute to seven significant deities, emphasizing the interconnected nature of various cultures and religions.
The use of cutting-edge technology, such as 300 sensors, raises the temple to the level of a remarkable scientific achievement.
Before its official opening, the Mandir has already come to represent global harmony. More than 60,000 individuals from various backgrounds, cultures, and countries have played a significant role in its building.
Recently, representatives from 40 countries came together to honor the temple, highlighting its significance as a unifying influence on the world stage, as stated by the head of international relations for BAPS, Swaminarayan Sanstha.