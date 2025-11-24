After 10,000 Years of Silence, Ethiopian Volcano Erupts; Ash Moving Towards India

A huge cloud of volcanic ash released from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano is gradually drifting in the direction of northern India, days after the long-dormant mountain roared back to life. The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) confirmed that the rare eruption began around 8:30 am UTC on Sunday.

According to the advisory, the eruption has now ceased, but the ash that shot high into the atmosphere is continuing its journey eastward. Meteorological agencies in the region are now tracking the plume, which has travelled thousands of kilometres since the blast.

Hayli Gubbi, located in the Erta Ale volcanic range, last erupted an estimated 10,000–12,000 years ago. Sunday's unexpected explosion sent dense ash columns across the Red Sea, brushing past Yemen and Oman before moving toward the Indian subcontinent, Al Arabiya reported.

The fallout has already been noticed in parts of the Arabian Peninsula, forcing airlines to issue alerts for flights operating in Middle Eastern airspace. While no specific advisory has been issued for India so far, carriers are preparing for potential disruptions.

SpiceJet cautioned that ash in the region “may impact flight operations” on routes that pass through affected skies. The airline said its safety and operations teams are in constant touch with aviation regulators to monitor developments. Passengers travelling on Dubai (DXB) routes have been urged to stay updated on their flight status.

Akasa Air also issued a statement saying it is reviewing international advisories and evaluating whether the drifting ash could influence flight paths. “Our teams are closely monitoring the volcanic activity and its possible impact on surrounding regions. Passenger safety remains our top priority,” the airline noted.

