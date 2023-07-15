After Concluding France Trip, PM Modi Emplanes For UAE

The meeting was following by a banquet dinner hosted by the French President for PM Modi at Louvre Museum. In his remarks at the banquet dinner, PM Modi said that the world has faced many ups and downs in the past 25 years but the friendship between India and France continued to grow deeper. He also said that the two nations have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years and that their partnership is a force for global good.

