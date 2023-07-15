After Concluding France Trip, PM Modi Emplanes For UAE

Concluding his two-day visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emplaned for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Prime Minister called his visit to France "memorable" and termed it more special as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.
"This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
PM Modi, who was on a two-day visit to France, attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees.
"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement.
The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.
Later, the Prime Minister held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and reviewed the full range of ties. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron also met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more."
The meeting was following by a banquet dinner hosted by the French President for PM Modi at Louvre Museum. In his remarks at the banquet dinner, PM Modi said that the world has faced many ups and downs in the past 25 years but the friendship between India and France continued to grow deeper. He also said that the two nations have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years and that their partnership is a force for global good.
While addressing the banquet dinner hosted by Macron, PM Modi said, "In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of Mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction."
"We have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good," he added.
PM Modi congratulated the people of France on Bastille Day and called it a matter of happiness and pride for him to celebrate the occasion with the people of France.
PM Modi also met French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet and other leaders of the National Assembly. During his visit to France, PM Modi was conferred with France's highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron.
PM Modi in a tweet on Friday stated, "Earlier today, interacted with President @AssembleeNat @YaelBRAUNPIVET and the senior leaders of the National Assembly. We had a great discussion on various subjects aimed at strengthening India-France cooperation."
PM Modi is travelling to Abu Dhabi today. He He noted that India and UAE are engaged across various sectors, including fintech, defence, security and energy. During his visit, he will meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," PM Modi said in a statement before his departure from India.
"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties. Last year, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a Roadmap on the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to further deepen our ties," he added.