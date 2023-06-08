Air India Flight Carries Stranded Passengers From Russia To San Francisco

An Air India flight has picked up all the stranded Indian passengers in Russia and took off for its onward journey to San Francisco on Thursday. The ferry flight was moved from Mumbai to pick up the passengers left stranded after the original flight suffered a technical snag.
The ferry flight also carried additional essential items than its routine flights to cater to all stranded passengers. In a statement released today, the airline informed that it has mobilized additional on-ground support at the destination to carry out the smooth clearance of formalities for the passengers upon arrival.
The statement from Air India read, “The team at SFO (San Francisco) is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases.”
It may be noted that an Air India flight, which was headed to San Francisco from New Delhi carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members had to be diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday after a technical issue with one of its engines.