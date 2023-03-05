American Airlines Ban Indian Student for Peeing on Co-Passenger

The American Airlines banned an Indian student for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger on a flight under the influence of alcohol on Saturday.

The accused, a student of a US university, has been identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra.

“American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm,” a statement by American Airlines read.

“Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G,” it read.

The pilot of the airlines then contacted the DELHI ATC before landing in connection to the unruly passenger on board and sought security.

An airport official was quoted by ANI, “After the landing of the aircraft, the CISF personnel took him out from the aircraft and the said passenger misbehaved with CISF personnel too.”

Meanwhile, the airport police took cognizance of the incident and have initiated to take legal action against the passenger.

A senior Delhi Police official said, “We have received a complaint of urination on a co-passenger from American Airlines against one person Arya Vohra who is student in the USA and resident of Defence Colony, Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action.”

Moreover, India’s aviation regulator sought a detailed report from the airline company.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “We have received a report from the concerned airline. They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action.