American-Indian Spirit New 'AI' Power of The World: PM Modi

He also commended the Indian community for embodying the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "the world is one family."

Discussing India's diversity, PM Modi remarked, "We are residents of a country where there are hundreds of languages and dialects, all the religions and sects of the world. Still, we are moving ahead united and noble. This is our biggest strength to connect with the world. These values naturally bind us to the world."

Highlighting the talent and skills of the Indian diaspora, he stated, "You have connected India to America and America to India. Your skill, talent, and commitment have no competition. You might have come seven seas apart, but no sea has that much depth that it can distance you from India. What Ma Bharati has taught us, we can never forget that. Wherever we go, we accept all as family. To understand diversity, to live diversity is in our veins."