American-Indian Spirit New 'AI' Power of The World: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of the India-US relationship in the realm of artificial intelligence, offering a fresh perspective by describing it as the "American-Indian spirit." He said that the American-Indian spirit is the new 'AI' power of the world.
While addressing the Indian diaspora at the Modi and US Event held at Nassau Coliseum in New York on Sunday, he stated, "For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world....I salute the Indian diaspora here."
He praised the Indian diaspora as the nation's most robust brand ambassadors, remarking, "I have always understood your potential... the potential of the Indian diaspora. You have always been India's strongest brand ambassador for me. That's why I call all of you 'Rashtradoot.'"
Modi noted that the phrase "Apna Namaste" has gained international recognition, saying, "Now Apna Namaste has also become multinational. It has gone from local to global and you have done all this. Every Indian who keeps India in his heart has done this. You have connected India with America and America with India. Your skill, talent, and commitment are unmatched. Despite being overseas, no ocean can separate you from India."
He also commended the Indian community for embodying the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "the world is one family."
Discussing India's diversity, PM Modi remarked, "We are residents of a country where there are hundreds of languages and dialects, all the religions and sects of the world. Still, we are moving ahead united and noble. This is our biggest strength to connect with the world. These values naturally bind us to the world."
Highlighting the talent and skills of the Indian diaspora, he stated, "You have connected India to America and America to India. Your skill, talent, and commitment have no competition. You might have come seven seas apart, but no sea has that much depth that it can distance you from India. What Ma Bharati has taught us, we can never forget that. Wherever we go, we accept all as family. To understand diversity, to live diversity is in our veins."
Emphasizing the potential of India and the US to emerge as AI leaders in the new world, PM Modi's recent visit has further solidified this partnership. During his address at the Quad Leaders' Summit, he described the group as a "force of Global Good" dedicated to enhancing the world.
The "Modi and US" program at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island marks a historic gathering, with 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora attending from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.