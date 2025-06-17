Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict, 110 Indian Students Evacuated to Armenia

With the Iran-Israel conflict rapidly spiralling, India has begun evacuating its citizens from high-risk areas—starting with 110 Indian students who were stranded in Iran. The students, most of them enrolled at Urmia Medical University, successfully crossed the Armenian border on Monday evening and are now under the care of Indian authorities in Yerevan. A special flight has been arranged to bring them back to Delhi on Tuesday.

According to Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, the students are safe and being looked after. “Approximately 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University have safely crossed the border into Armenia,” he confirmed. “We spoke to them, and they are expected to reach the capital, Yerevan, by 12 or 1 PM.”

Back in Iran, the situation remains tense. Around 600 students have already been relocated from Tehran—one of the main targets of Israeli strikes—to Qom. Those studying in Shiraz and Isfahan are being moved to Yazd, considered relatively safer for the time being.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran is on high alert, working closely with students and tracking the security situation around the clock. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said: “In some cases, students are being relocated with the embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in touch with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, ensuring support and coordination for the evacuees.

Meanwhile, the conflict itself shows no signs of slowing down. Iran has launched missile and drone attacks in response to Israel’s recent strikes on its nuclear infrastructure. Dramatic footage circulating online shows missile impacts disrupting Iranian state television during a live broadcast. Iran has also claimed to have uncovered a drone production unit linked to Israeli intelligence, arresting two suspects and seizing explosives and equipment.

In response to the escalating crisis, the U.S. is stepping up its military presence in the region, while nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran have been canceled. Iran has even warned of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty altogether. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, cutting short his appearance at the G7 summit, urged all American and allied nationals to evacuate Tehran, citing serious concerns over Iran’s nuclear trajectory.

Back home in India, families of the evacuated students have expressed immense relief. With thousands of Indians—around 10,000 in total, including 6,000 students—still in Iran, further evacuation missions are likely to follow in the coming days, depending on how the situation unfolds.

