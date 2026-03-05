Amid West Asia Crisis, PM Modi Holds Key Talks with Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the rapidly escalating situation in West Asia, as global tensions continue to rise following recent military strikes in the region.

In a post shared on X, Prime Minister Modi said both leaders exchanged views on the evolving crisis and agreed on the urgent need to return to dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that India and France would remain in close contact and coordinate efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability.

“We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy. We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region,” the Prime Minister said.

The conversation with Macron is part of a broader diplomatic outreach by India since the conflict erupted involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Between March 2 and 3, Prime Minister Modi held separate discussions with leaders of the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

During these calls, he strongly condemned the recent attacks in the region and expressed concern over the safety of Indian citizens living there. With a large Indian diaspora spread across Gulf nations, New Delhi has made it clear that protecting its people remains a top priority amid the unrest.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterating India’s call for an immediate end to hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In a televised address to the French nation on Tuesday, President Macron described Iran as being “primarily responsible” for the current situation. He accused Tehran of developing a dangerous nuclear programme and advanced ballistic capabilities, while also supporting armed groups in neighbouring countries.

At the same time, Macron acknowledged that the joint military operation carried out by the United States and Israel was conducted outside the framework of international law. He underlined the seriousness of the crisis and expressed solidarity with Germany and the United Kingdom in calling for an immediate halt to the strikes.

The French President emphasised that diplomatic negotiations must resume as quickly as possible to prevent further escalation and restore stability in the region.

Rising Tensions in West Asia

The diplomatic exchanges come against the backdrop of sharply rising tensions after a joint US-Israel military strike on Iranian territory reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with other senior officials. The attack triggered strong retaliation from Tehran, deepening fears of a wider regional conflict.

As violence spreads and uncertainty grows, global leaders are stepping up efforts to prevent the crisis from spiralling further. For India, the situation carries both humanitarian and strategic importance, given its strong ties with countries across West Asia and the presence of millions of Indian nationals in the region.