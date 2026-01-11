Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh, Was Thrashed, Poisoned

Violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh has claimed yet another life, raising concerns over the safety of religious minorities in the country.

Joy Mahapatro, a resident of Burhanpur village in Sunamganj district, died on Thursday at the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital after being allegedly beaten and poisoned by a local shopkeeper, his family said.

According to Mahapatro’s family, the incident occurred over a delayed mobile phone instalment of Tk 500. His mother claimed that shopkeeper Amirul Islam forced Joy to ingest poison after a heated dispute, though the accused has denied the allegation. Joy was admitted to the hospital’s ICU but succumbed to his injuries.

This tragic event follows closely on the heels of another death in the area. Earlier this week, 25-year-old Mithun Sarkar from Bhandarpur village drowned in a canal while fleeing a mob that accused him of theft. Police later recovered his body.

Human rights observers warn that these killings are not isolated incidents. With Bangladesh preparing for its first parliamentary elections since the 2024 uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, there has been a sharp rise in attacks targeting religious minorities, signaling what many see as a systemic failure to protect vulnerable communities.

