Another Hindu Man Lynched in Bangladesh Amid Rising Concerns Over Minority Safety

Days after the brutal lynching of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal alias Samrat, was beaten to death in Rajbari’s Pangsha sub-district, around three-and-a-half hours from the capital Dhaka, local media reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the 29-year-old, a former leader of the criminal gang “Samrat Bahini”, had returned to his village Hosendanga in Kalimohor union after fleeing the country following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year. Samrat and several gang members reportedly went to a villager’s home around 11 pm on Wednesday to extort money. Local residents said the villagers managed to overpower Samrat, beating him to death, while other gang members escaped.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar confirmed that Samrat was rescued from the mob and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. He added that Samrat had at least two criminal cases registered against him at Pangsha Police Station, including one for murder. One of Samrat’s associates, Mohammed Selim, was arrested with a pistol and another firearm.

The killing comes amid heightened tensions following the lynching of 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh last Thursday. Das, accused of blasphemy by a co-worker, was lynched by a mob, and his body was subsequently hanged and set on fire. Das’ killing sparked widespread condemnation and protests, including in India, prompting authorities to clarify that there is no evidence he had committed blasphemy and suggesting the violence may have been linked to a work dispute.

At least 12 people have been arrested in connection with Das’ lynching. Bangladesh’sEducation Adviser, Professor CR Abrar, visited Das’ family to offer condolences. Chief Advisor of the Interim Government, Muhammad Yunus, said, “On behalf of the government, Education Adviser Professor C R Abrar visited the bereaved family to convey the government's sympathy and assurance of support during this difficult time.”

The incidents have once again raised questions about the safety and protection of minority communities in Bangladesh, prompting authorities to urge vigilance and swift legal action against mob violence.

