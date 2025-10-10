Another Pakistani Journalist Killed; PEC Demands Justice

The global media safety organization Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) has expressed shock over the killing of another Pakistani journalist in Sindh province, calling for swift justice and adequate compensation for the victim’s family.

According to local reports, Tufail Rind (40) was shot dead by armed assailants in the Mirpur Mathelo area on October 8 while on his way to drop his children at school. Rind, who worked for a local Sindhi newspaper and served as secretary of the Mathelo Press Club, died on the spot, leaving behind his wife and four children.

This comes just days after the death of journalist Imtiaz Mir, who succumbed to injuries from a shooting in Malir. Since January 1, at least three other media workers — Syed Mohammed Shah, Abdul Latif, and AD Shar — have also been killed in Pakistan.

“Tufail Rind is the 141st journalist killed worldwide this year,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC. “Pakistani authorities must urgently apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they are punished under the law. We call on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take personal responsibility in pursuing justice for media victims.”

PEC reaffirmed its solidarity with Pakistani journalists and reiterated its demand for protection and accountability for attacks on members of the press.