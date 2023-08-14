Anwarul haq Kakar To Take Oath as Pakistan's Caretaker PM

Anwarul haq Kakar, Pakistan’s new caretaker Prime Minister, is all set to take the oath at the Presidency on Monday.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will receive the caretaker PM after oath taking ceremony. The new PM will be presented with the guard of honour. Later, the outgoing prime minister Shehbaz will inspect a guard of honour.
Earlier on August 12, Sharif and the leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz met and concluded their last round of talks and decided to make Senator Kakar as caretaker PM.
On the same day, President approved the appointment of Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister for the country.
Taking to Platform X, the President's Office said that under Article 224 A of Pakistan's constitution, Alvi appointed Anwarul Haque Kakar as caretaker PM.
"President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister The President approved the appointment under Article 224 A of the Constitution," the office said in a tweet.
Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house.
The lawmaker was selected as the 8th interim head of the government, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.
Kakar and his party had good ties with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during its government and he was among the people who former prime minister Imran Khan consulted on the matters of Balochistan.