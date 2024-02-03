Around 3,000 Terrorists Captured By IDF Outside Gaza Since Start Of War

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have stated that approximately 3,000 individuals wanted for suspected terrorist activities have been apprehended by the Central Command forces since the commencement of the conflict in Gaza.
The Central Command oversees Judea and Samaria, and recently apprehended 3,000 individuals outside the Gaza Strip.
In the most recent mission to apprehend terrorists, lasting over 16 hours, numerous IDF reservists and special forces soldiers conducted a counter-terrorism operation overnight in the village of Hussan in the Etzion Brigade, situated south of Jerusalem near Bethlehem.
The authorities detained 13 individuals who were wanted, questioned numerous other potential suspects, and seized dangerous materials belonging to terrorist groups.
Furthermore, during the night, in a separate mission south of Jerusalem, combatants discovered and seized materials used for creating explosives.
Two more individuals sought by authorities were apprehended in Kfar Jamal, situated to the north of Jerusalem, and in Marj Na'je, located north of the Kineret (Sea of Galilee) in Israel.
There were no reported injuries or deaths among Israeli forces.