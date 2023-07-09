Asom Sahitya Sabha UK Chapter Celebrates Silver Jubilee in Leicester

The Asom Sahitya Sabha UK chapter (ASSUK) organized its silver jubilee celebrations in Leicester city of England’s East Midlands on Saturday.
The ASSUK was formed in the year 1998 under the guidance of Asom Sahitya Sabha’s former Presidents Dr. Nagen Saikia, Mr. Bhuban Baruah, late Gagan Hazarika and Dr. Jogen Kalita.
The chief guests of the event were Asom Sahitya Sabha President Surjya Hazarika, former Vice Presidents Mrinalini Devi, Dr. Naba Goswami and Kiranprabha Dutta. They were offered a traditional Assamese Gamusa and a memento as a mark of respect.
ASSUK have been organizing many events to promote Assamese tradition and culture among the non-Assamese British society.
In the event, a magazine named ‘Rupalim’ was inaugurated by Mrinalini Devi. The editors of the magazine Jahnobi Gogoi and Lahori Borthakur enlightened the esteemed gathering with the purpose of publishing ‘Rupalim’.
Dr. Naba Goswami presented a documentary on the contributions of the greatest Legendary Scholar of Assam, Pandit Hemchandra Goswami. Naba Goswami and his sister Kanika Goswami also offered a donation to the ASSUK.
A cultural night was organized in lieu of the event. The vote of thanks was offered by Jahnobi Gogoi.