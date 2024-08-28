Assam CM Addresses Border Infiltration as Police Push Back Bangladeshi Nationals

In a recent operation to combat border infiltration, Karimganj police identified and pushed back three Bangladeshi nationals in the wee hours on Wednesday. The individuals, Md. Zubair Sheikh, Juel Sheikh, and Ruma Khatun, were apprehended at 00:50 hours and sent back to Bangladesh at 5 am at the Indo-Bangla border.
Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that additional police forces are being deployed in the sector, including around the railway station, to address ongoing infiltration attempts.
Sarma highlighted that the current influx of Bangladeshi nationals is predominantly Muslim, contrary to the perception that Hindus are migrating to India. The individuals reportedly cited a lack of food and the shutdown of the textile industry in Bangladesh as reasons for their entry into India.
Sarma emphasized that this issue extends beyond Assam, with Tripura and the Border Security Force (BSF) also actively pushing back infiltrators. He noted that approximately 50 Bangladeshi nationals have been detected and pushed back in recent weeks, with Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu being a primary destination for these migrants.
The Chief Minister also plans to address this issue with Tamil Nadu authorities, stating, "I will write to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging them to monitor recent textile industry recruitments."
In response to the recent deportation of a Bangladeshi student from NIT Silchar, Sarma said, “The Government of Assam has directed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Special Branch (SB) to investigate the backgrounds of such students to ensure they are not involved in activities detrimental to national interests. We aim to avoid being overly aggressive towards students.”
The situation remains under close monitoring as Assam continues to address the challenges posed by the unrest in Bangladesh.