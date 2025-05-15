Assam CM Draws Attention to Hindu Shakti Peetha in Balochistan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored Balochistan’s deep-rooted Hindu heritage in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), spotlighting the region’s spiritual and historical importance.

Advertisment

CM Sarma highlighted the Hinglaj Mata Temple—one of the 51 Shakti Peethas—as the centerpiece of Balochistan’s Hindu legacy. Nestled within the rugged expanses of Hingol National Park, the temple is revered in Shaktism as the very site where Goddess Sati’s head is believed to have fallen. For centuries, he noted, Hindu pilgrims from the Sindhi, Bhavsar, and Charan communities have undertaken arduous desert treks to seek the deity’s blessings.

“Balochistan holds profound historical and spiritual significance for Hindus, primarily as the sacred home of the Hinglaj Mata Temple…For centuries, Hindu pilgrims…have undertaken arduous journeys across deserts to seek blessings at this shrine,” CM wrote.

Beyond its religious stature, the Chief Minister emphasized the intercommunal respect the site enjoys. Locally known among the Baloch people as “Nani Mandir”, the shrine stands as a testament to centuries of shared reverence, transcending religious divides. “The shrine is also deeply respected by the Baloch people, who affectionately refer to it as ‘Nani Mandir,’ reflecting a rare legacy of intercommunal reverence and shared heritage,” he added.

Balochistan holds profound historical and spiritual significance for Hindus, primarily as the sacred home of the Hinglaj Mata Temple, one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas in the Hindu tradition. Nestled in the rugged terrains of the Hingol National Park, the temple is believed to… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2025

CM Sarma’s remarks come at a time of renewed interest in India–Pakistan cultural linkages, and they serve as a reminder of pre‑Partition ties that have shaped the subcontinent’s pluralistic fabric. By drawing attention to Balochistan’s Hindu past, the Chief Minister aims to reinforce the narrative of India’s enduring civilizational connections with its western neighbor—connections that predate modern borders.

The Hinglaj pilgrimage continues to draw devotees annually, with hundreds traveling from across South Asia. Despite the political complexities surrounding Balochistan today, the temple’s centuries‑old legacy of devotion and mutual respect remains undiminished.