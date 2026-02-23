Bangladesh Army Reshuffle After Tarique Rahman Takes Office

Days after Tarique Rahman assumed office as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister on February 17, the Bangladesh Army announced a sweeping leadership reshuffle affecting key strategic commands and the country’s premier military intelligence agency. The changes, issued by Army Headquarters and reported by Dhaka Tribune, follow the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s two-thirds majority victory in the February 12 general elections, ending the 18-month rule of Muhammad Yunus.

Rahman, 60, was sworn in after his party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), secured a decisive mandate.

New CGS Appointed

Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman has been appointed as the new Chief of General Staff (CGS). He previously served as the General Officer Commanding of the Army Training and Doctrine Command.

He replaces Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, who recently proceeded on retirement leave. The CGS position is one of the most critical roles within the Bangladesh Army’s operational command structure.

Changes At DGFI, Key Command Posts

In another significant move, Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury has been named Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI). He will formally assume the position upon promotion to the rank of major general.

Chowdhury succeeds Major General Mohammad Jahangir Alam, who has been deputed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an ambassador.

The Principal Staff Officer, Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, has also been replaced by newly promoted Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman. Hasan has been attached to the foreign ministry and is set to be appointed ambassador abroad.

Division-Level Reassignments

The BNP-led government also recalled Brigadier General Mohammad Hafizur Rahman from his posting as defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India. He has been elevated to major general and appointed General Officer Commanding of the 55th Infantry Division.

Major General JM Imdadul Islam, who had been leading the 55th Infantry Division, has been reassigned as Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre.

The reshuffle marks one of the first major institutional moves under Rahman’s new administration, signalling a reconfiguration of Bangladesh’s military leadership soon after the political transition.

