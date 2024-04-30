Bangladesh Battles Severe Heatwave Conditions, Death Toll Rises To 30

The heatwave conditions in neighbouring country Bangladesh breached the records set in the past 40 years as people struggled to grapple with the scorching temperatures. So far, 30 deaths due to extreme heat have been reported in the country as maximum temperatures touched 43.7 degrees Celsius.
Following a decision by the government to resume classes for millions of children amid the scorching heat, a court mandated a nationwide closure of schools on Monday.
Scientific studies have consistently shown that climate change is leading to longer, more frequent, and more severe heatwaves.
Temperatures in the capital city of Dhaka have been significantly higher—4 to 5 degrees Celsius above the 30-year average—over the past week.
According to government reports, at least seven individuals have succumbed to the extreme heat since the beginning of April, with maximum temperatures in Dhaka expected to persist above 40 degrees Celsius until Thursday.
The High Court, represented by a two-judge bench, issued an order to "close all primary and secondary schools and madrasas... due to the heat wave," as conveyed by deputy attorney general Sheikh Saifuzzaman.
The court's decision followed revelations from lawyers regarding several fatalities among teachers due to the heatwave, though specifics were not provided.
Under Bangladesh's Sunday-Thursday Islamic workweek schedule, the directive instructs schools to remain shut for approximately 32 million students until the forthcoming Sunday.
Earlier, the government had enforced a weeklong nationwide school closure commencing on April 21 due to the persistent heatwave, which was rescinded over the weekend.
In Dhaka, classes resumed on Sunday, with concerned parents accompanying their children to school.
"Keeping schools closed is challenging because children are reluctant to study at home," remarked mother Fatema Tuz Zohor on Sunday. "But how can they attend school in this heat?"
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecasted that temperatures will only begin to moderate from Thursday onwards.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik stated on Sunday that the ongoing heatwave is unprecedented since records began in 1948, affecting approximately three-quarters of the country.
He attributed the severity of the heatwave to climate change and human activities such as rapid urbanization, deforestation, diminishing water bodies, and increased use of air conditioning.
"We can expect more such severe heatwaves in the future," he cautioned.
Government medical officer Kazi Abdul Momin reported that nine students and a teacher from his village of Salitha sought medical attention after falling ill from the heat.
"Based on our assessment, they may have fallen ill due to the heatwave," he stated.