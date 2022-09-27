Bangladesh Boat Capsize: Death Toll Rises To 50, Search Ops Underway

The death toll of Sunday's deadly boat capsize in Bangladesh's Panchagarh has reached fifty as 26 more bodies were discovered on Monday.

The Daily Star reported quoting the additional deputy commissioner, Dipankar Roy confirmed the death toll from the control room at Mareya Union Parishad. Among the victims, there were 25 women and 13 children most of whom were going to the Bodeshwari Temple to celebrate Mahalaya. The incident was reported from the Aowlia Ghat in Marea Union on Sunday afternoon, Panchagarh Deputy Commissioner Jahirul Islam confirmed, the Daily Star reported.

A team of divers from Dhaka was scouring the river to look for more bodies, as thousands of people crowded the river banks to watch the search efforts.

Boat accidents in Bangladesh are common due to laxity in safety standards and overloading.