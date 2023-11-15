Bangladesh Elections: UN Experts Express Concerns Over Political Violence, Mass Arrests

The experts, including Irene Khan, the special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, special rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association; and Mary Lawlor, special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, highlighted a disturbing trend of political unrest. The concerns were raised as the Human Rights Council concluded its periodic review of the human rights scenario in Bangladesh.