Bangladesh National Polls End Amid Low Voter Turnout, Counting Begins

The Election Commission's estimation of a 40 per cent voter turnout, if confirmed below 40.04 per cent, would make it the second lowest in Bangladesh's electoral history, trailing behind the controversial February 1996 elections with a turnout of 26.74 per cent. Despite challenges, the government's declaration of success contrasts with allegations of irregularities, highlighting the need for scrutiny in the ongoing counting process. The country awaits the final results and a comprehensive assessment of the electoral proceedings.