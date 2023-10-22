Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Affirms Awami League's Support for Hindu Community

Masum Billah
In a show of solidarity, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared her unwavering support for the Hindu community in Bangladesh during a recent visit to the Dhakeshwari National Temple to exchange greetings for Durga Puja.
Accompanied by Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh and prominent figures from the Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad Committee, Hasina highlighted the Awami League's consistent support for the Hindu community, emphasizing that the party had stood by them since 1975, despite challenges faced by the community in the past.
The Prime Minister stressed Bangladesh's open-minded and secular values, proclaiming that religion belongs to its respective followers while festivals are meant for all. She expressed satisfaction in the peaceful celebration of Durga Puja across the nation, attributing it to the dedication of law enforcement agencies and her government's efforts.
Hasina reiterated her commitment to ensuring equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds, underlining that they are all "sons of this soil". She emphasized the government's responsibility to work for the welfare and development of all the people and called for unity among religious groups and races to enjoy equal rights and celebrate festivals in harmony.
The Prime Minister's visit and statements underscore the Awami League's ongoing support for the Hindu community in Bangladesh and the government's dedication to upholding secular values and fostering a diverse and inclusive society.