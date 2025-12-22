Bangladesh Tensions Continue as NCP Leader Survives Gun Attack in Khulna

Bangladesh saw another high-profile shooting incident on Monday as unknown gunmen attacked Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar, a senior leader of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), in Khulna district. The attack comes amid ongoing unrest following the killing of Inqilab Manch spokesperson Usman Hadi.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, the incident occurred around 11:45 am at a house in the Sonadanga area of Khulna city. Sikdar, who is a central organiser of NCP and the Khulna divisional convener of the party’s labour wing, Jatiya Sramik Shakti, was shot in the head.

Saif Nawaz, an organiser of NCP’s Khulna metropolitan unit, said Sikdar was actively working on organising a divisional labour rally for the party when the attack occurred.

Sikdar was initially rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital before being shifted to City Diagnostic Centre for a CT scan of his head, confirmed Animesh Mandal, Inspector (Investigation) at Sonadanga Police Station.

“The investigation into the incident is currently underway,” Mandal added.

The attack underscores escalating violence in Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which has already triggered nationwide protests, clashes, and targeted attacks on political leaders and activists.

