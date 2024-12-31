Subscribe

Bangladesh’s CA Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh at Indian High Commission

Professor Yunus visited the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and placed a floral wreath at the portrait of the late Indian Prime Minister.

Pratidin Time
Bangladesh’s CA Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh at Indian High Commission

By Masum Billah, Dhaka 

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday paid a rich tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died last week. 

Professor Yunus visited the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and placed a floral wreath at the portrait of the late Indian Prime Minister.

He also wrote a condolence message in the condolence book opened at the High Commission.

India is obeserving a seven-day mourning for the late Prime Minister of the country.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma received the Chief Adviser at the High Commission at Baridhara at 11:30 am.

Professor Yunus spoke briefly with the High Commissioner and shared his memories with his long-time friend Manmohan Singh.

"How simple he was! how wise he was!" he said, recalling his friendship with the late Indian Premier.

He also said that Singh played a big role in turning India into a global economic giant.

Indian High Commision Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh High Commission Manmohan Singh