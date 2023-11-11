Bangladesh's Garment Workers Intensify Protest for Fair Wages and Justice

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Garment workers in Bangladesh continued their protest on Friday, demanding a review of the government-set minimum wage of Tk12,500. The workers also sought justice for Anjuara, Russel, and Imran, who lost their lives during the movement, and urged the withdrawal of all cases against their colleagues.
Various organizations, including Garment Sramik Andolon and Bangladesh Garment Sramik Songhoti, organized separate rallies at the National Press Club, echoing the call for a minimum wage increase to Tk25,000. Additional demands included the annulment of Article 13/1 of the Labor Act, elimination of job grades 5 and 6, and restructuring wages by abolishing apprentice positions.
Taslima Akhtar, president of Bangladesh Garment Workers' Songhoti, stated, "We reject the government-set minimum wage of Tk12,500 on behalf of 40 lakh garment workers. Workers are struggling to survive due to rising commodity prices. We demand the government review the workers' wages."
Speakers at the Garment Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad rally accused garment owners of exploiting opportunities to suppress the workers' movement for fair wages, disguising it as political unrest. They criticized law enforcement personnel's actions, likening them to warfare against the workers.
In response to the alleged violence, the workers announced a protest rally on November 14 in front of the National Press Club, reiterating their demands for fair wages, justice, and an end to suppression tactics.