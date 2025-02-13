Bangladesh's Sanatani Jagaran Alliance Makes 8 Demands, Including Chinmoy Krishna's Release

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

The Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagaran Alliance has announced an eight-point demand, including the release of ISKCON's Brahmachari Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been charged in a sedition case. The demands were presented during a press conference held at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday.

During the event, the alliance’s leaders called for the withdrawal of what they termed a false case and urged the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other representatives. They emphasized the urgent need for the implementation of their eight demands, which address key concerns of the minority community.

Prosenjit Kumar Halder, a representative of the alliance, read out a written statement outlining the demands:

Impartial Investigation and Speedy Trial: Form an impartial investigation commission to address minority atrocities, ensure the punishment of perpetrators through a speedy trial tribunal, and provide compensation and rehabilitation for victims. Enactment of the Minority Protection Act: Pass legislation to safeguard minority rights. Establishment of the Ministry of Minority Affairs: Create a dedicated ministry to oversee minority welfare. Upgradation of Religious Welfare Trusts: Upgrade the Minority Hindu Religious Welfare Trust to a Hindu Foundation, alongside similar upgrades for Buddhist and Christian Religious Welfare Trusts. Protection of Deities' Property: Formulate laws for the recovery, preservation, and return of entrusted properties. Places of Worship in Educational Institutions: Build places of worship for minority students in universities and colleges and allocate prayer rooms in every hostel. Modernization of the Sanskrit Pali Education Board: Update the curriculum and administration of the board. Religious Holidays for Minorities: Grant five days of holiday for Durga Puja and ensure holidays for major religious festivals of all minority communities.

Pradeep Kanti Dey, another alliance representative, announced upcoming programs to support these demands. He stated that on February 14, lamps would be lit at 6 pm in temples across Bangladesh and globally, with the central lamp lit at Dhakeshwari Temple. Additionally, on February 21, a mass signature campaign would be held nationwide and internationally to promote their demands.

The press conference, chaired by Professor Chandan Sarkar, an advisor to the alliance, was attended by several representatives, including Rajesh Naha, Tanmoy Maulik, Sourav Ganguly Sakal, Sajen Krishna Bal, and Sourav Sarkar.

The Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagaran Alliance reiterated its commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of the minority community in Bangladesh.

