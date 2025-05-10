BIG BREAKING: 'India-Pakistan agree to ‘full and immediate ceasefire'--Trump Claims

India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire," US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday as per news reports, following a "long night" of US-mediated talks.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted X.

While the US has been maintaining that India and Pakistan should de-escalate, China and Saudi Arabia have also rung the same bell. Going a step further, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called earlier today Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar after he called Pakistani Army Chief Asif Munir.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister also held conversations with India and Pakistan for de-escalating the ongoing conflict between the two nuclear neighbours.