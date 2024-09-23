Bihu Dance of Assam Enlivens PM Modi's Celebration of Indian Diaspora

Sagarika Dutta Bhuyan, an Assamese NRI residing in Pennsylvania, expressed her feelings, saying, "I am deeply honored to be part of this inspiring celebration that shines a light on the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture and the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans. Performing Bihu for Prime Minister Modi is a dream come true, reminding us that no matter where we are in the world, our heritage always lives within us."