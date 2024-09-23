Bihu Dance of Assam Enlivens PM Modi's Celebration of Indian Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a vibrant gathering of the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum, where the Assamese community enthralled the audience with a spirited performance of the traditional Bihu dance.
This event showcased the rich cultural tapestry of India, with Bihu symbolizing joy and celebration, resonating with themes of community and heritage.
The event emphasized the Indian diaspora's vital contributions to the United States, reinforcing shared values of unity and diversity between both nations. With over 25,000 attendees registered—far exceeding the 13,000 available seats—the enthusiasm within the community was palpable.
Sagarika Dutta Bhuyan, an Assamese NRI residing in Pennsylvania, expressed her feelings, saying, "I am deeply honored to be part of this inspiring celebration that shines a light on the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture and the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans. Performing Bihu for Prime Minister Modi is a dream come true, reminding us that no matter where we are in the world, our heritage always lives within us."