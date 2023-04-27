Bill Passed In Pennsylvania State Senate To Recognize Diwali As Official Holiday

He wrote on Twitter, “The Senate voted unanimously to recognize Diwali as an official holiday! To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection: you are seen, you are welcome, you matter. Thank you, @rothman_greg, for the opportunity to join you in introducing this bill.”

Meanwhile, Greg Rothman also tweeted saying that the legislation to recognize Diwali in Pennsylvania was passed in the Senate by 50-0.