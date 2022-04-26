Blast at Karachi University Kills 5, 2 Others Injured

Five people have been killed and two injured in an explosion in a van near the Confucius Institute at Karachi University on Tuesday, according to DawnNewsTV.

Police and rescue services are on their way to the site of the incident. Television footage showed a white van in flames with plumes of smoke rising from its remains.

The nature of the blast is being ascertained by the police. SP Gulshan said that whether the blast was sabotage or an accident was being investigated. "A bomb disposal squad has also been called to determine the nature of the blast," he said.

